LeT terrorist killed in Sopore, three others escape: police

Srinagar June 6: Police on Monday said a Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces while three others escaped from the cordon in the Panipora forest area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
"SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
"As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow, " he added.
The encounter broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.