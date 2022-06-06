Kashmir

LeT terrorist killed in Sopore, three others escape: police

The encounter broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
LeT terrorist killed in Sopore, three others escape: police
File Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar June 6: Police on Monday said a Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces while three others escaped from the cordon in the Panipora forest area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

"As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow, " he added.

The encounter broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

LeT
Sopore gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com