LG admin disallowed religious gathering in north Kashmir, but failed to arrest those posing threat: Imran Ansari

News agency KNO quoted Imran telling a presser at his Qamarwari residence in Srinagar that they used to organize a religious gathering on 28th of every Safar, the second month of the Islamic calendar which marks the Youmi Shahadat of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) in Pattan village of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"In 2000, my father Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari was addressing the same gathering when militants carried out a mine blast, killing at least 16 people on the spot,” Imran said.

He said " around seven people, as per police, involved in the bomb blast have created a threat perception in the area ahead of the gathering, following which the authorities have barred me from visiting the place (today)".

“I want to ask a question to the LG and his administration that are they so incompetent that they can’t even arrest these people, but at the same time have disallowed over one lakh people to carry out their religious activities,” Imran said.