LG appreciates gifted artisans, craftsmen

Srinagar, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday appreciated the gifted artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with artisans and craftsmen led by Padma ShriRajani Kant at Raj Bhawan, the LG expressed his deep appreciation to gifted artists for their exceptional contributions to preserving and enriching the country's cultural and artistic heritage.
He said that the crafts persons shared their experience at GI Mahotsav where a diverse range of GI products from across the country were on display to give a boost to unique creative traditions and to exploit their export potential.
The spokesman said that a delegation of Wadie’s Hindi ShikshaSamiti Srinagar also called on the LG at Raj Bhawan.
He said that the members of the delegation apprised the LG about the endeavours of their organisation in promoting Hindi language and literature in Kashmir.
Zahoor Ahmad Malik from Shahabad Development Forum also called on the LG.