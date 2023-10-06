LG appreciates gifted artisans, craftsmen

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with artisans and craftsmen led by Padma ShriRajani Kant at Raj Bhawan, the LG expressed his deep appreciation to gifted artists for their exceptional contributions to preserving and enriching the country's cultural and artistic heritage.

He said that the crafts persons shared their experience at GI Mahotsav where a diverse range of GI products from across the country were on display to give a boost to unique creative traditions and to exploit their export potential.