LG attends 'Hindustan Shikhar Samagam', shares J&K’s transformational journey

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, J&K is growing at an impressive pace and the rapid development in the diverse sectors over three successive years is unprecedented in the history of the UT,” the Lt Governor said, as per an official handout.

“People are united for their bright future and committed to build a new J&K of their dreams. Youth are exploring all the opportunities to realise their talent and skill and also supporting development aspirations of the society. Women, farmers, tribals, underprivileged, poor and weaker sections are becoming socio-economically empowered,” he said.

Speaking on the security scenario, the Lt Governor said the record influx of tourists, industrial investments, the successful conduct of the G20 summit and other national and international events in the UT has sent the message to the world that Jammu Kashmir is peaceful and is on the move.