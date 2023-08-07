LG attends 'Hindustan Shikhar Samagam', shares J&K’s transformational journey

Srinagar, Aug 07: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha today attended Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, ‘Badalte Kashmir Ki Buland Awaaz’, organised by Hindustan and ABP News Network at Srinagar.
The Lt Governor shared transformational journey of UT of Jammu Kashmir, the socio-economic scenario and the unprecedented growth registered across all sectors in the last few years.
“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, J&K is growing at an impressive pace and the rapid development in the diverse sectors over three successive years is unprecedented in the history of the UT,” the Lt Governor said, as per an official handout.
“People are united for their bright future and committed to build a new J&K of their dreams. Youth are exploring all the opportunities to realise their talent and skill and also supporting development aspirations of the society. Women, farmers, tribals, underprivileged, poor and weaker sections are becoming socio-economically empowered,” he said.
Speaking on the security scenario, the Lt Governor said the record influx of tourists, industrial investments, the successful conduct of the G20 summit and other national and international events in the UT has sent the message to the world that Jammu Kashmir is peaceful and is on the move.
“We have a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and are determined to root out terrorism, separatism and the ecosystem of conflict profiteering. We have been successful to a certain extent and people are living their lives without fear and on their own terms,” the Lt Governor said.
Today, J&K is leading by example for other states/UTs in the country. Transparent & accountable governance system and seamless access to government services has improved the ease of living of the people, he said.
Big business houses and companies from across the world are willing to invest in J&K. Reforms in education, health, agriculture and allied sectors, industries, infrastructure, connectivity, power, hospitality, handicrafts, revenue, films, information technology, sports and other sectors have laid a solid foundation for the bright and prosperous future of J&K and its people, he added.
The Lt Governor paid tributes to the bravehearts of security forces and police who laid down their lives in the line of duty. We will forever be indebted to our brave Police, Army, CAPFs personnel for maintaining peace and a secured environment in UT of J&K, he said.
Senior officers of UT Administration, Police, Security forces, experts, senior journalists, prominent personalities from different walks of life, youth and people in large numbers were present on the occasion.