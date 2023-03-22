LG awards officer of JK Wildlife Central Division

Srinagar, Mar 22: Sajad Shah Block Officer JK Wildlife Central Division has been rewarded for his excellent work and contribution including retrieving 1300 kanals of land from Bren conservation reserve occupied by some locals land mafia and some influential people with a chronic habit of grabbing forest and govt land.
The officer executed a historic demarcation in such prime and richest conservation reserve which is a buffer zone between Rajbawan and national park Dachigam.
Sajad has also participated and conducted many national and international conferences and has worked in different capacities, contributing immensely in preserving wild life and other forest wealth.
He has played a strategic role in controlling wild forest fires as a frontline officer. He was pivotal in retrieving a 100-year-old panther house and turned it into a beautiful attraction as eco hangul stop.