LG condemns Shopian killing

Srinagar Oct 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir's Shopian district.l
"Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished, " Sinha said in a tweet.
Bhat was shot dead in Choudry Gund area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district earlier in the day.