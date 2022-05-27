LG directs DCs to support activities of Red Cross Society

During the meeting, the Lt Governor, who is the President of the organization reviewed the activities and programs conducted by IRCS-JK across the UT in last two years and the tasks performed by the volunteers and the staff of the organization.

The meeting decided to incorporate new social welfare activities and training programs in the yearly calendar of Red Cross Society. The Lt Governor directed for constituting a committee under the chairmanship of Vivek Bharadwaj, Financial Commissioner, (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department for examining various issues presented during the meeting as agenda items. Directions were also issued for instituting functional units of IRCS across all Districts of the UT, besides revamping the functioning of regional and UT level headquarters.