LG Electronics launches Best Shop in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 12: LG Electronics, India's leading consumer durable company, today inaugurated its new best shop Oriential Store at Karan Nagar, Srinagar.
A statement said that the new Best Shop was inaugurated by Hyoung Sub Ji – Director, Home Appliances and Air Conditioner division, LG Electronics India in the presence of Mr Sanjay Chitkara - Sales Head, Navneet Karkara, Regional Business Head and Surjit Manhas- Branch Manager- Jammu.
LG's best shops are intended to elevate the shopping experience of today's sophisticated market and will serve as a one-stop shop for all lifestyle needs of a household.
Speaking on the occasion, Hyoung Sub Ji – Director, Home Appliances & Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “As a consumer-centric brand, LG has always given priority to the needs and well-being of its customers. Apart from offering a strong product portfolio, it has been our endeavour to create a store that not only stands out but also reflects the LG brand values."
"Through these best shops, it is our endeavour to share LG's innovative technology with consumers and we look forward to serving our consumers with the best of technology products.”