LG extends Navratri greetings

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my hearty greetings. The festival of Navratri signifies the triumph of truth, righteousness, and virtue over evil. The nine-day celebration fosters goodness within and motivates people to work for peace, harmony, and the progress of the nation. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on the society for years to come and may the festivity bring health, happiness, and prosperity to all.”