LG felicitates award winning tutors on Teachers' Day celebration in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Teachers’ Day celebration at Srinagar, paid tribute to former President and great educationist Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishanan and felicitated the award-winning teachers from across the Kashmir division.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his hearty greetings to the teaching community and recalled the immense contribution and dedicated service of teachers who are igniting young minds.

“Teacher is the biggest revolutionary and courageous person of this world. He breaks the barriers, old methods and gives a new shape, a new direction to the children, a new resolve and sparks new thinking in the minds of the children,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the different roles a teacher plays simultaneously throughout his life.

“A teacher is an explorer who discovers hidden diamonds, gems and pearls in the form of students. As a gemologist, a teacher examines and shapes the diamonds carrying diverse talents. He is a jeweler and gives perfect shape and shine to precious gems,” the Lt Governor added.

The role of a teacher is to also bring creativity inside the classroom. A teacher should be courageous enough to break the stereotypes and let young minds develop their own creative, innovative ideas and critical thinking. Only the teacher has the ability to know the value of hidden talents, he said.