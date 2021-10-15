LG for robust implementation of Covid19 protocols

The Lt Governor was chairing the weekly meetings to review Covid containment measures and status of vaccination coverage with the Covid Task Force and DCs, SPs.

While congratulating the Deputy Commissioners, the Lt Governor directed them to prioritise the “saturation of the second dose of covid vaccine”, an official handout said.

The Lt Governor further impressed upon the DCs, SPs for robust implementation of Covid protocols and following of Covid SoPs in their respective districts.

During the meeting, the DCs were directed to take prior measures for preventing Dengue in their districts.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also passed directions to all the DCs on a number of issues of public importance, including check on the rates of minor minerals, implementation of transportation charges for minor minerals fixed by the Transportation department, besides others.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed presentation on the covid containment measures and weekly trend in Covid cases.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.