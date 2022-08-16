LG grieved over death of ITBP troopers in Pahalgam accident

Srinagar, Aug 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of six personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and injuries to over 30 others in a bus accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," Sinha said in a tweet.
Six ITBP men were killed and nearly three dozen others were injured when the bus returning from Chandanwari fell into gorge near Zig, news agency GNS reported. Most of the injured are being airlifted to army’s 92 base hospital for advanced treatment, the official said.
They said that as many as 19 ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the accident took place.