LG grieved over death of two IAF pilots in Rajasthan crash

"Deeply pained by the loss of two IAF's Braveheart's Wg Cdr M Rana and Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in a Mig-21 trainer crash near Barmer in Rajasthan. Flt Lt Advitiya was a budding fighter pilot from Jammu. In this moment of grief, my thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families, " LG Sinha said in a tweet.

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Thursday night when their twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in Rajasthan.