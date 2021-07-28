LG grieved over loss of lives in Kishtwar cloudburst

Srinagar July 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a cloudburst in Honzer village of Dachan in J&K's Kishtwar district.
At least seven people including two nomads have died while several others are still missing after the cloudburst hit the village last night.
Twelve injured have been rescued by the rescuers.
Soon after the incident, LG Sinha took to Twitter to express grief at the loss of lives while expressing sympathy with the bereaved families.
The LG said he spoke to the senior authorities and the district administration regarding the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation.
Army and SDRF teams are working on a war footing to rescue people and trace the missing, the LG said.