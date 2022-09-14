Poonch accident: LG grieved, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to NoK of deceased

Srinagar, Sept 14: LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed grief over the accident in Sawjian area of Poonch district in which ten people were injured and several others injured.
In a tweet, the LG offered condolences with the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured.
He announced that Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased and directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured.
"Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured, " he said.