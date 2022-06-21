LG hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Chess Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay at SKICC

The first ever Chess Olympiad torch which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th June from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi will travel to 75 cities in 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said, it is a moment of great pride for everyone in J&K to host the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch. In its journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this torch will light the way and bring people together to promote values of good sportsmanship, teamwork, peace, harmony and brotherhood, he further added.

The Lt Governor said that J&K has a very strong sporting culture and such events will motivate aspiring young players to take up competitive Chess. Six youths from UT are being sent to Chennai to watch the 44th Chess Olympiad and take guidance from the legendary Grandmasters, he said.