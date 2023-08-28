LG hands over Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to father of slain Budgam youth

On March 26, 2022, Mohammad Umar Dar and his brother Ishfaq Ahmad Dar who was working as an SPO in J&K Police were killed by the terrorists inside their house in Chattabugh, Budgam.

The Lt Governor paid homage to Mohammad Umar Dar and saluted the exemplary courage shown by him in saving the lives of his family members.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; and family members of Mohammad Umar Dar were also present.