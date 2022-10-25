LG inaugurates 3-week long cultural festival 'Jashn-e-Kashmir: Celebration of tradition, culture & heritage'

The Cultural Festival is being organized by All J&K Folk Artists Association, Shah Qalander Folk Theatre, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Congratulating everyone associated with the cultural festival, the Lt Governor said, “Our unique diversity is our pride and our biggest strength. Such festivals will encourage artistes, artisans and craftsmen to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

The Lt Governor said that the government is working out a roadmap for preserving and reviving the culture and folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

After a long pause, we are witnessing cultural revival in J&K. Several schemes for promoting folk arts, literature and visual arts have been prepared to give a new impetus to art and culture, added the Lt Governor.

We have taken steps to reconnect youth to their roots and provide an environment and a forum to folk artistes, visual artistes and authors to showcase our shared goals and values, observed the Lt Governor.

Schemes like ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ to pass on the valued traditions of Jammu Kashmir to the coming generations; preservation of folklore, UT writers camp, national theatre festivals, inter-state cultural exchange programmes, international visits and cultural events in far flung areas will strengthen our traditional cultural richness, informed the Lt Governor.