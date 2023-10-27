LG inaugurates 4th Annual Conference of Indian Economics & Allied Sciences Association

India is full of optimism, boundless energy and ambition and expected to contribute 15% of global growth in the current Financial Year. We are moving closer to our goal of making this truly the India's century and our economic resurgence will be the key driver of global growth, the Lt Governor said.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor shared the socio-economic reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years to bring J&K UT at par with other developed regions in the country.

We have prepared a blueprint for Governance @ 2047 and executing comprehensive strategies to meet the future goals in key sectors like education, health, human resource, industry, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, agriculture & allied sectors, he said.