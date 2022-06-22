LG Inaugurates First-Ever National Rowing Championship in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the first-ever National Rowing Championship in J&K UT today.
Addressing the participants at the inaugural event at SKICC, the Lt Governor extended his invite to each member of the sporting fraternity, from across the country, to enjoy the warm hospitality and the spectacular games.
After the First Chess Olympiad Torch Relay on Tuesday, this is another historic sporting moment for UT of J&K. This National Rowing Championship will provide a unique opportunity for young sportspersons from all over the country to display sporting excellence and share the camaraderie and sportsmanship,’ observed the Lt Governor.
Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's golden sporting era has truly begun. PM has fuelled the athlete’s individual aspirations with the hopes and dreams of 130 crore countrymen, the Lt Governor said.
An initiative like Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India has given wings to the young generation. It has given the perfect opportunity to the players to target Olympic medals, the Lt Governor said.
Lauding the leadership of the Prime Minister for establishing a vibrant sports culture across the country, the Lt Governor said that in the last two years, UT Government has paid special attention to developing sports infrastructure and providing sports facilities to youngsters in rural areas. Our aim is to harness the talent, nurture it and provide the best training and exposure, he further added.
The Lt Governor observed that Sports institutions were established in blocks, districts and divisions to channel the unlimited energy and potential of our youngsters.
‘Earlier, one lakh players used to get the opportunity to play in a year. Last year the number increased to 17 lakh and this year 35 lakh players are expected to participate in different disciplines of sports across the UT. In order to ensure equal opportunity, 50% participation of girls is being ensured in the talent development program. We are treating the entire process as a movement to groom the future generation,’ he further added.
The Lt Governor said the Nehru Park's Water Sports Center, inaugurated last year, is equipped with world-class infrastructure for kayaking, canoeing and rowing. He urged sportspersons to take advantage of the world-class infrastructure with a focus on medals in the international arena.
‘Every day around 400 children including girls are being imparted specialized training through this Water Sports Center. In the last three years, our players have won 100 medals in national-level competitions in kayaking and canoeing and many players have also represented the country in international tournaments, the Lt Governor added.