LG Inaugurates First-Ever National Rowing Championship in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the first-ever National Rowing Championship in J&K UT today.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural event at SKICC, the Lt Governor extended his invite to each member of the sporting fraternity, from across the country, to enjoy the warm hospitality and the spectacular games.

After the First Chess Olympiad Torch Relay on Tuesday, this is another historic sporting moment for UT of J&K. This National Rowing Championship will provide a unique opportunity for young sportspersons from all over the country to display sporting excellence and share the camaraderie and sportsmanship,’ observed the Lt Governor.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's golden sporting era has truly begun. PM has fuelled the athlete’s individual aspirations with the hopes and dreams of 130 crore countrymen, the Lt Governor said.

An initiative like Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India has given wings to the young generation. It has given the perfect opportunity to the players to target Olympic medals, the Lt Governor said.