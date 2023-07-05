LG inaugurates 'J&K Health Conclave', says objective is 'patient-centered' care

Srinagar, July 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 'J&K Health Conclave' on Mental Health and Non-Communicable Diseases at Srinagar, today.

On the occasion, J&K Health and Medical Education Department inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and NIMHANS.

The Lt Governor also launched India's first Tele-MANAS Chat-bot for J&K UT. The initiative will ensure round the clock services of Health Counsellors, Clinical Psychologists and Consultants.

In his address at the conclave, the Lt Governor commended the efforts of Health Department to bring together medical experts on a common platform to deliberate on most challenging health issues and to generate awareness on mental health and life threatening non-communicable diseases.

“Our ultimate objective is patient-centered care and all the efforts are being made to ensure that Primary Health Centers and District Hospitals provide quality care focusing on the physical as well as emotional well-being of individual patients,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the new landmark initiatives launched today are testimony to the commitment of J&K Administration in providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to all.