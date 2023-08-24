LG inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various developmental projects of Budgam district

Srinagar, Aug 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various developmental projects of Budgam District at Raj Bhawan auditorium.

The LG also launched the “Beautification of Budgam Town” initiative.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the district administration, public representatives and the people of Budgam.

“I am hopeful that planned infrastructure development projects & amenities for sustainable living by Budgam District Administration will create healthy competition amongst cities of Jammu Kashmir and encourage public and ULBs to improve infrastructure and make the urban spaces beautiful and inclusive,” the Lt Governor said.

The initiative for beautification of Budgam town will boost rapid development of economy, strengthen its ecology and ensure ease of living. These projects are reflective of vibrancy and resolve of the district, he added.

Addressing the gathering at Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor called upon the public representatives, civil society members and the youth to discharge their collective responsibility in realizing the developmental goals for a glorious future.