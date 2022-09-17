LG inaugurates workshop on 'New Horizons in Sheep & Goat Husbandry among Tribal Community: Challenges & Opportunities'

Addressing the demands and issues of the tribal community, the Lt Governor announced that the UT Government will build 1000 sheds for livestock of the tribal community.

The Lt Governor further announced that Tribal Affairs Department will extend the financial assistance of Rs One lakh each to 1500 Self Help Groups for Wool Shearing Machines and Skilling.

50 Self Help Groups will receive Rs 3.00 Lakh each for GenSet and solar power based shearing machines for “Dhoks”, he further added.

The Lt Governor also shared the government’s plan for bringing out a scheme for social security for sheep breeders and providing insurance cover to the livestock. A comprehensive policy will also be prepared for health cards and monitoring of health for disease prevention and control measures, he added.

The Lt Governor congratulated the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans and UT’s Sheep Husbandry Department for organizing the important workshop to explore new opportunities, and identifying necessary interventions to make the Sheep & Goat Husbandry sector more lucrative for the stakeholders.

The outcomes from today’s brainstorming session of Agricultural scientists, experts and tribal community members will be assessed objectively and incorporated in government policies to be implemented on the ground for benefit of all the stakeholders, said the Lt Governor.

Our aim is to increase livestock productivity and production in a sustainable manner and focus on untapped potential for the export and value added products, observed the Lt Governor.