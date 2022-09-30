LG INAUGURATES WORKSHOP ON SERICULTURE | 27,000 families involved in sericulture benefitted from Rs 35 crore allocation for J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the Central Silk Board had allocated Rs 35 crore for J&K under Silk Samagra Phase-II benefitting around 27,000 families involved in sericulture in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the day-long workshop on J&K sericulture ‘Silk Samagra and Beyond’ at SKICC, the LG commended the efforts of all the stakeholders, scientists, officers, and farmers for the holistic development of the sericulture sector in J&K.
He said that the workshop would serve as an effective tool to provide a platform for sharing knowledge of the latest technologies and details of government schemes to stakeholders for increasing the productivity of silk in J&K.
“Our prime objective is to make the lives of farmers associated with this dream fabric better and to ensure uniqueness, beauty, and ingenuity, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s crafts, dominate the global market,” the LG said.
He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government endeavours to provide training, technology inputs, IT tools, and other infrastructure support required for the transformation of sericulture.
“The futuristic roadmap for holistic growth of agriculture and the allied sector will help in ensuring product quality, quantity, and boosting global demand,” the LG said.
He said that the J&K government was working on area expansion under mulberry plantations to increase leaf availability for rearers and enrich green wealth.
“The Forest Department and the Sericulture Department have been working jointly for achieving J&K’s green mission and creating avenues of market infrastructures to provide a platform and facilitate the cocoon growers in selling their produce in their vicinity,” the LG said.
He underscored the importance of the adoption of the latest technological advancements in silk to reduce the dependence on imported silk.
“One of the three important centers in the country for research and development, training, transfer of technology, and IT intervention has been set up at Pampore,” the LG said.
He said that the Silk Samagra Yojana launched in 2017-18 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved to be a game-changer in making sericulture sustainable by supporting the country's as well as J&K’s silk industry in an integrated manner.
“The J&K administration has increased the revolving fund from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 3.50 crore. In Silk Samagra Phase-I, about 900 silkworm rearers directly benefitted and about 618 rearing houses were also established,” the LG said.
He said that the Central Silk Board had allocated Rs 35 crore for J&K under Silk Samagra Phase-II benefitting around 27,000 families involved in sericulture in J&K.
“Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles will enhance the funding as per the requirements of J&K so that more and more farmers and entrepreneurs are benefitted in the coming years,” the LG said.
He suggested the inclusion of Krishi Vigyan Kendras to enable a strong support system for sharing information and developing necessary facilities to increase the income of farmers and provide them with linkages to Sericulture FPOs.
The LG felicitated five progressive farmers and sericulturists and handed over cheques of Rs 1.57 lakh each to them.
He also released a bilingual publication on sericulture while the history and process of silk farming in J&K were showcased through a documentary.
Secretary, Union Ministry of Textiles, Upendra Prasad Singh said that the Central Silk Board was working round the clock through its various regional centres to boost silk production.
“We are continuously focusing on quality and high-grade silk production,” he said and highlighted the high potential for increasing silk production in J&K.
Director Sericulture Development Department Manzoor Ahmed Qadri said that under the Ministry of Textile, GoI, the special impetus was being given to silk production in J&K.
Majid Hayat Bawan of M/S Bombyx Mori Silks highlighted the role of the private sector in silk reeling activities.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo, Member Secretary Central Silk Board Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, and Director Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute, CSB Pampore Sardar Singh were also present on the occasion.