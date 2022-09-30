LG INAUGURATES WORKSHOP ON SERICULTURE | 27,000 families involved in sericulture benefitted from Rs 35 crore allocation for J&K: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the day-long workshop on J&K sericulture ‘Silk Samagra and Beyond’ at SKICC, the LG commended the efforts of all the stakeholders, scientists, officers, and farmers for the holistic development of the sericulture sector in J&K.

He said that the workshop would serve as an effective tool to provide a platform for sharing knowledge of the latest technologies and details of government schemes to stakeholders for increasing the productivity of silk in J&K.