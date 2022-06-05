LG interacts with first batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K

Srinagar June 5: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday virtually interacted with the first batch of Haj-2022 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir before they left for the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.
As per an official handout, the Lt Governor extended greetings and best wishes to the people undertaking sacred pilgrimage. “I pray for a successful Haj pilgrimage & peace, amity and prosperity for UT of J&K”, said the Lt Governor.
He urged the pilgrims to apprise the administration instantly, in case they face any issue anywhere during the pilgrimage. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole apprised the Lt Governor about the arrangements being put in place for the Haj pilgrimage from J&K.
Around 6000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will perform this year’s Haj pilgrimage which resumes after two years following Covid-19 restrictions. Out of total 6000 pilgrims, 5856 pilgrims will leave from Kashmir valley and others from Delhi Airport.
Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the pilgrims, a facility of RT-PCR Covid-19 test at JVC Hospital Bemina and e-rickshaw and other facilities at Haj House have been made available to pilgrims, he informed.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government Revenue Department; Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, besides senior officers of Airport Authority, Civil and Police administration were present on the occasion.