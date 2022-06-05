LG interacts with first batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K

As per an official handout, the Lt Governor extended greetings and best wishes to the people undertaking sacred pilgrimage. “I pray for a successful Haj pilgrimage & peace, amity and prosperity for UT of J&K”, said the Lt Governor.

He urged the pilgrims to apprise the administration instantly, in case they face any issue anywhere during the pilgrimage. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole apprised the Lt Governor about the arrangements being put in place for the Haj pilgrimage from J&K.