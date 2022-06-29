LG invites heads of J&K political parties for 'high tea' ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 29: Ahead of the commencement of annual Amarnath Yatra tomorrow, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has invited heads of all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for a tea at Raj Bhawan Srinagar on Wednesday evening.
Quoting sources, news agency KNS reported that the LG has sent invitations to all political parties of J&K for a "high-tea" at Raj Bhawan at 6 pm today, so as to have discussion and deliberation for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra and other issues related to J&K.
The LG is in Jammu where he flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp towards cave shrine in Kashmir.
Those who have been invited to the meeting include BJP state president, Ravinder Raina, NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, JKPCC president G A Mir, PDF president Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen and several others.
Notably, Amarnath Yatra is being held after a gap of two years for remaining suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Yatra was also cut short in 2019 in view of the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A.
For smooth conduct of the holy pilgrimage, unprecedented security measures have been put in place with additional 500 companies of security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.