LG launches online services of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board

Srinagar, July 6: In order to provide a personal experience to the devotees of Amarnath cave shrine, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

An official handout said that the board has brought Darshan, Hawan, and Prasad facility under virtual mode for millions of devotees who are unable to visit the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee’s name, it said adding prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees.