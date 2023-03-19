LG lays foundation stone for Rs 250 crore Mall at Sempora, says first 'direct foreign investment in J&K'

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the LG said that the investment made by the Emaar group is just a beginning. He urged the EMAAR group to ensure the completion of the mall within the shortest possible time.

The LG said that some people have a negative mindset in J&K and continue to criticize the government policies as they can’t digest the huge development taking place in the UT. “J&K has witnessed a huge sea change post August 5, 2019. The government land was kept under illegal possession by some people that was retrieved. The land retrieved will be used for setting up industries, playgrounds for youth and graveyards for the people,” he said.

The LG said that J&K was getting the cheapest power in the country. “J&K is the first place after Telangana to have first Women Entrepreneur Institute (WEI),” he said.