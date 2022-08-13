LG lays foundation stone of 25 DDC, BDC buildings; inaugurates 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT

The Lt Governor also outlined that for effective implementation of developmental plans and policies at the grassroots level, ample resources have been kept at the disposal of PRIs. When the budget of Jammu and Kashmir was presented in the Parliament of the country this year, the goal of strengthening good governance and grass root democracy was placed at the top of the list of priorities, he added.

Speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said that in August 2019, the Hon’ble Prime Minister bestowed the UT with a gift of new dawn of development and prosperity. For 70 years, the socio-economic system of Jammu and Kashmir was facing serious crisis and in the last three years, the UT has achieved great strides in the direction of reducing the gap between villages and cities that had only widened in the last 7 decades.

The Lt Governor said that it is our sacred obligation to defend every inch of motherland and even if we have to sacrifice everything, we shall be ready.

Some people, on behest of the neighbouring country, are trying to create disturbance in J&K. The neighboring country which itself is living in misery, can’t do any good to the people of J&K, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor asserted that government will push last nail in the coffin of terrorism in one year.

We have lost many innocent lives, now it has to stop. The right time has come to strike the last Nail in the coffin of Terrorism and its ecosystem. Your younger generation should not face the hardships that their forefathers went through. They must make the nation proud, he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke about thousands of youth in Tral Pulwama who paid homage to freedom fighters and reverberated the sky with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

On the construction of Amrit Sarovars, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has been successful in building and rejuvenating Amrit Sarovars within the timelines and much more than the set target under the Mission Amrit Sarovar which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on the eve of National Panchayat Day at Panchayat Palli, Block Bari Brahmna, District Samba, UT of Jammu and Kashmir on 24th April 2022.