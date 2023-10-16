LG Manoj Sinha directs admin to be prepared for winter

Anantnag, Oct 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday directed the Anantnag district administration to be well prepared for the winter season and ensure that power and road infrastructure were well maintained and suitable for traffic at all times.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the district development review meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and taking appraisal of the progress of development projects, implementation of centrally-sponsored and UT sector schemes, and saturation of welfare schemes in the district, the LG said, “Measures of essential items and increased contingency plan for vulnerable areas should be implemented effectively by the district administration and the concerned departments.”
He commended the district administration for its remarkable work in ensuring the efficiency, transparency, and reliability of public services.
Sinha directed other districts to replicate the Anantnag district administration’s unique initiative 'Main Bhi Kisan’ to maximise the benefits of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).
“This initiative will lead to greater youth participation in developing agriculture and allied sectors and bring a qualitative difference in the sector,” the LG said.
He directed the district officials for special focus on the disbursement of benefits under farmer-oriented, health, and education sector schemes.
Sinha called for making 'Poshan Abhiyan' a Jan-Andolan to achieve improvement in key nutrition parameters.
“Success of 'Poshan Abhiyan' is based on people's participation. Society should collectively act to generate awareness and work with District Administration for the well-being, growth, and protection of mother and child,” he said.
The LG also reviewed the progress made in diverse sectors and schemes including tourism, youth empowerment, infrastructure, sports, employment generation, industries, cooperatives, PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, status of transit accommodations, and revival, restoration, and preservation of architecture and heritage.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid briefed the LG on the overall functioning of the district administration and progress made under the centrally-sponsored and J&K government-sponsored schemes and infrastructure projects.
Later, the LG interacted with various delegations of Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives, traders, fruit growers, civil society members, and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and assured them of appropriate redressal of their issues and demands on merit.
The members of the delegations thanked the LG-led J&K administration for addressing the developmental needs of the people of the Anantnag district.
District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag Chairman, Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailender Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.