LG Manoj Sinha directs admin to be prepared for winter

“Success of 'Poshan Abhiyan' is based on people's participation. Society should collectively act to generate awareness and work with District Administration for the well-being, growth, and protection of mother and child,” he said.

The LG also reviewed the progress made in diverse sectors and schemes including tourism, youth empowerment, infrastructure, sports, employment generation, industries, cooperatives, PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, status of transit accommodations, and revival, restoration, and preservation of architecture and heritage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid briefed the LG on the overall functioning of the district administration and progress made under the centrally-sponsored and J&K government-sponsored schemes and infrastructure projects.

Later, the LG interacted with various delegations of Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives, traders, fruit growers, civil society members, and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and assured them of appropriate redressal of their issues and demands on merit.

The members of the delegations thanked the LG-led J&K administration for addressing the developmental needs of the people of the Anantnag district.

District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag Chairman, Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailender Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.