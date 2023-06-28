LG Manoj Sinha [File]
LG Manoj Sinha [File] @OfficeOfLGJandK
Kashmir

LG Manoj Sinha greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

“The joyous occasion inspires each one of us to follow the path of love, compassion and forgiveness.”

Srinagar, June 28: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, saying the holy festival is a celebration of spirit and brotherhood.

“LG Manoj Sinha greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, says holy festival is a celebration of the spirit of sacrifice and brotherhood,” read a tweet by the DIPR.

“The joyous occasion inspires each one of us to follow the path of love, compassion and forgiveness.”

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com