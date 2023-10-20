LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Archana Jha Choudhary’s painting exhibition

Srinagar, Oct 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated ‘Sangam’, a painting exhibition by Archana Jha Choudhary, at Srinagar on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG complimented Choudhary for her incredible work of art.
“The exhibition is a confluence of Basohli miniature and Madhubani painting, showcasing the depth, richness, and diversity of Indian art on canvas,” he said.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; and Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary were also present on the occasion.