LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Constitution Day celebrations

“Our Constitution is the holy book and enshrines eternal values that remain as our guiding principles. Today, let us all take a pledge to uphold these values and fulfill our fundamental duties to build a stronger India”, said the Lt Governor, at a function in Jammu.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the officers to ensure that the benefits of economic progress percolate down to the poorest of the poor and those living in the far-flung areas of the J&K UT.