LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates IOCL’s LPG bottling plant in Anantnag

About 12.41 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir have been provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0 and it is our endeavor to extend the benefit to the left-out low-income households, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further asked the officials and stakeholders to ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains left out under the Ujjawala Yojana.

The Lt Governor also shared the details of mass awareness programme of all services under the Public Services Guarantee Act during the Back to Village-IV programme.

Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in his welcome address termed the day as a significant occasion for IOCL and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Government for their support.

He informed about the increased availability of petroleum products in the UT, besides the installation of CNG infrastructure in Jammu Division. He further shared the vision of IOCL to become carbon neutral by 2046.

The new LPG Bottling Plant is set up over five acres of land having annual capacity of 12,000 MT and daily capacity to dispatch 10 LPG trucks, i.e. 3240 cylinders per day, and can store more than 500 filled cylinders. Apart from Indian Oil, the distributors of BPCL and HPCL will also be supplied continuously through the Plant, it was informed.

The Lt Governor along with other dignitaries also planted a tree sapling to mark the occasion.

Composite Gas Cylinders were also distributed among the consumers.