LG meets slain Rahul Bhat's family, expresses solidarity

Srinagar May 13: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met the relatives of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Budgam yesterday.
"Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act, " LG Sinha said in tweet.
Bhat was shot at inside Tehsil Office Chadoora on Thursday and succumbed at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
Kashmiri Pandits have been holding protests at many places against the killing.