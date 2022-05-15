LG orders probe into alleged use of force on protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam

Srinagar, May 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered an enquiry into the alleged use of force on Kashmiri Pandits in Sheikhpora area of Budgam district on Friday during a protest against the killing of their fellow community member.
LG Sinha while talking to reporters in Srinagar said “stern action” would be taken against the officials found involved while announcing that a probe has been ordered into the incident, news agency GNS reported.
Police on Friday resorted to “mild” lathi-charge and used a few teargas shells against protesting Kashmiri Pandits putting up at Pandit Colony Sheikhpora when they were marching towards Srinagar International Airport in protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead inside Tehsil Office Chadoora on Thursday. Police said they were forced to use force for their “safety”.
The LG expressed solidarity with the bereaved family saying that Bhat's killing was a targeted one. The J&K administration has ordered an inquiry into the killing by a SIT while announcing a job for slain Bhat's wife, financial assistance to the family saying the educational expenses of his daughter will also be borne by the government.