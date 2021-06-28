LG pays obeisance at Amarnath Cave Shrine

SRINAGAR, June 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday paid his obeisance at the Holy Cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji in south Kashmir.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, accompanied by the senior officers from Army, Civil administration, Police and the Shrine Board, performed puja at the shrine.

“May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life and bless us with strength to overcome the ongoing health crisis”, prayed the Lt Governor.