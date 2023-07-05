LG pays obeisance to Guru Hargobind Ji, visits Gurudwaras in Srinagar, Pulwama

Srinagar/Pulwama July 05: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj on his Prakash Parv at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari and Gurdwara Sri Shadimarg Sahib, Pulwama.

The Lt Governor extended his heartiest greetings to the people and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Guru Hargobind Sahib ji was an embodiment of sacrifice, social justice, compassion and universal brotherhood. His blessings continue to guide the humanity on the path of peace and virtuous living, he added.

“Guru Hargobind Sahib always motivated the people to embrace social equality, social justice and compassion. His life and vision of inner and outer strength, unity, brotherhood and equality of all human beings is very relevant in today's world,” the Lt Governor said. “Our Gurus have taught us that the path to supreme realization, to godliness starts with surrendering to God and working for social and religious harmony in the society. They have always guided us for both inner and outer journey for holistic development,” the Lt Governor observed.