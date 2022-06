Srinagar, June 3: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Naik Praveen Singh, an Army Jawan who attained martyrdom in the line of duty in Shopian. "I salute the courage and sacrifice of our braveheart Army jawan, Naik Praveen Singh who laid down his life in the line of duty in Shopian. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family in this hour of grief", said the Lt Governor.