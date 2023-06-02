LG releases CUK’s brochure on academic reforms

Srinagar, June 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the brochure of Central University of Kashmir - Target 100 Days for launching of Academic and Administrative Reforms with Specific Focus on Infrastructure Development, today.
The Central University of Kashmir will adopt best practices from other leading institutions in the world and country keeping in view the emerging trends and present needs, and launch innovative reforms within the framework as envisaged under National Education Policy-2020.
The action plan to be prepared by various engagement groups outlines the main goals for implementation of academic and administrative reforms for improving quality and excellence of higher education at the University. Further, the primary emphasis will be on infrastructure creation through a well-designed master plan using green technologies with a provision for future expansion of academic and research activities. They also proposed three iconic buildings consisting of Skill Development Centre, Knowledge Resources Centre and Student Activities Centre and opening access to these facilities for students of other institutions, besides students of Central University of Kashmir.
Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, senior officials and students were present.