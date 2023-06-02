LG releases CUK’s brochure on academic reforms

The action plan to be prepared by various engagement groups outlines the main goals for implementation of academic and administrative reforms for improving quality and excellence of higher education at the University. Further, the primary emphasis will be on infrastructure creation through a well-designed master plan using green technologies with a provision for future expansion of academic and research activities. They also proposed three iconic buildings consisting of Skill Development Centre, Knowledge Resources Centre and Student Activities Centre and opening access to these facilities for students of other institutions, besides students of Central University of Kashmir.