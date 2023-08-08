LG reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations across J&K

The Lt Governor also asked for active involvement of common citizens, Public representatives, Youth Clubs, Civil Society, Self Help Groups, NCC Scouts and Guides, Army veterans, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens and educational institutions in the celebration of Independence Day. He emphasised that the Independence Day celebration is not a government function but the country’s most sacred festival which is observed by the entire society with the spirit of oneness, one emotion.

The Lt Governor suggested the Culture Department to come up with the monographs on Martyrs. He directed the officers for tricolor illumination of prominent buildings, tourist spots, border villages, and organizing activities in the honour of the prominent personalities who contributed in nation building.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the ongoing development works and measures taken by the district administrations to meet the targets.