LG Sinha addresses 12th residential meet of ICAI members in public service in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 12th residential meet of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) members in public service in Srinagar today.

The Lt Governor appreciated the invaluable contribution of members of ICAI for their contribution to nation's growth.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has indeed come a long way since its inception in 1949 and has made immense contribution in policies, governance and business, said the Lt Governor.

“Accountancy is not just a matter of balance sheet but it is also about laying a strong foundation for socio-economic development of the country,” he observed.

As a strong partner in nation building, ICAI has continuously supported various government institutions, regulatory bodies in the implementation of important policies related to the inclusive development so that India can move faster and economy becomes stronger, said the Lt Governor.

“Under leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has emerged as the 5th largest economic power in the world and new thinking has arisen in private and public sectors. This has given new vigour and confidence to people to take the socio-economic sectors on a new path of progress,” he said.

Due to sound economic policies, world's biggest organizations and companies have expressed confidence in India's potential. I am happy that ICAI is actively participating in this journey and setting best global standards, the Lt Governor added.

Our resolve to build Atma-Nirbhar Bharat is gaining a new momentum. The reforms to bring the rural economy at par with the cities have realized the power and potential of the villages, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the important role of Chartered Accountants in social transforming and for the welfare of the last person on the ladder of development.