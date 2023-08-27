LG Sinha attends flag-in ceremony of JIMWS Pahalgam’s mountain expedition

Srinagar, Aug 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the flag-in ceremony of the mountain expedition-NUN-KUN organised by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam.

Interacting with the expedition team at Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor lauded their grit, determination and accomplishment for creating a history by climbing twin peaks of Mt Nun and Mt Kun.

“This expedition led by Col Hem Chandra Singh has created many records and a proud moment for all mountaineering fraternity, J&K and our nation. It is not an ordinary adventure or a conquest but it shows our search for the unknown and pursuit of exploring the unexplored,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the exemplary courage and dedication of the expedition team will instill confidence in young generation to take up new challenges, new opportunities and contribute to nation building.

Magnificent mountains with their awe-inspiring presence, tough terrains teach us the timeless wisdom of tackling all challenges and odds in our journey. The expedition also symbolizes the Army's resolve to protect the motherland, protect the interests of the people and to ensure peace and prosperity for all, the Lt Governor observed.