LG Sinha chairs 5th UT level meeting of NCORD

Srinagar, June 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired the 5th Union territory (UT) level meeting of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD) today.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police, Sh Dilbag Singh, senior officers of Police, J&K administration and concerned UT and central agencies.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the action taken on the directions passed during 4th NCORD meeting and discussed the comprehensive strategy both for the UT and District Level initiatives to counter the menace of drug abuse.

The Lt Governor also discussed action plan prepared by the task force, headed by Special DG (Crime) Sh A.K. Choudhary.