LG Sinha condemns killing of SPO, his wife and daughter in Awantipora attack

Srinagar June 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of a Special Police Officer, his wife and daughter in a militant attack on Sunday night.
The LG also expressed his condolences with the bereaved family.
Police said that the militants barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad last night and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving Fayaz, his wife and their daughter dead.
"I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured,” the LG tweeted on his official Twitter handle.
At the time of the LG's tweet, SPO Fayaz had been confirmed dead while his wife Raja Begum and their daughter Rafiya had been shifted to GMC Anantnag in a critical condition.