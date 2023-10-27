LG Sinha felicitates recipients of Social Bravery Award

Srinagar, Oct 27: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday presented the Social Bravery Award to BeenaBudki, Faisal Shah, Muheet Butt, Sarasvati, and V Shankar at Raj Bhawan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG congratulated the recipients of the award for their contribution to promoting the culture of Jammu and Kashmir.
President Hindi Kashmiri Sangam, BeenaBudki thanked the LG for the support in the successful conduct of Yagnopaveetorganised at Mata KheerBhawani Temple at Ganderbal from October 24 to 26, 2023, in which devotees of Kanchi Mutt from Tamil Nadu had also participated.