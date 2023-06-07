LG Sinha flags off first batch of Haj pilgrims from Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, June 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Haj pilgrims of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir from Srinagar International Airport, today.

The Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.

“I pray for the successful pilgrimage of the blessed pilgrims who are embarking upon the sacred journey for performing the Haj,” said the Lt Governor. He also prayed for peace and prosperity for Jammu Kashmir and well-being of its people.