LG Sinha criticises regional parties' opposition to land allotments

Srinagar, July 07: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday lashed out at the regional parties who have opposed the recent decision of giving homes to homeless, stating that ‘gone are the days when some people were acting as the “owners of government property and funds.”

Addressing the National Tribal Festival at SKICC here, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the recent announcement of giving land to 2711 landless families and homes to those who are homeless has pinched some people who have started to oppose the move.

“I want to tell them that gone are the days when they were treating themselves as the owners of government property and funds. Gone are the days when they were taking decisions that suit their political interests. They grabbed State land constructed huge houses for themselves and left poor suffer. The same people are now misleading the common people,” the LG said in an obvious reference to National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other regional politicians who had opposed the administration’s decision.

While Omar had questioned who were the homeless in J&K, PDP chief Mehbooba had stated that the move was aimed to convert J&K into a slum by bringing outsiders to settle here.