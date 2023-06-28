LG Sinha inaugurates 100-Bedded Base Hospitals at Baltal, Chandanwari

The Lt Governor said the two makeshift State-of-the-art hospitals, built by DRDO, will help in providing better and round the clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and to those engaged in Yatra Management.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Health for providing all necessary resources for hospitals.

Baltal and Chandanwari Hospitals are equipped with the most advanced equipment, separate block for doctors and nursing staff, ICU Wards, Oxygenated Wards and Triage areas and other required inventories for all critical medical care, he added.