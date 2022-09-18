LG Sinha inaugurates cinema halls in J-K's Pulwama, Shopian; says theatres in every district soon

Kashmir's first INOX multiplex in Srinagar's Somwar area will be thrown open to the public next week. It will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats.



Asked if the government wanted to send out a message, Sinha said, "There is no message. This is an initiative taken by the Mission Youth under (secretary) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary."



The Valley had seen nearly a dozen standalone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.

